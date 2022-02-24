LIVE: Lend A Hand Through 2 Benefits For Locals

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You can lend a hand this weekend to people in our community facing daunting medical issues.

Lend a Hand Up is hosting fundraisers on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s benefit at the Horace Community Center helps Danell Dougherty, a Fargo woman with terminal brain cancer.

Sunday’s benefit at the Moorhead American Legion helps Terry Renecker, a Moorhead school bus driver who is recovering after being hospitalized for COPD and pneumonia.

Lend a Hand Up will make sure your donations to people in need will even get an extra boost.

Lend a Hand Up Director Jeana Peinovich says, “Everything raised goes to those families and Lend a Hand Up is gonna boost those proceeds 20% to make gifts go further to help these families.”

Each benefit runs from 11 to 4:00 There are online auctions already up to help even more.

Click here for Danell’s benefit.

Click here for Terry’s benefit.