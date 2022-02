No injuries in shop fire near Hitterdal

HITTERDAL, Minn. (KVRR) – Firefighters from four communities battled a fire at a vacant shop building near Hitterdal Thursday.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says there no injuries. The fire was reported around 1:40 p.m.

There’s no word on the cause.

Firefighters from Hitterdal, Ulen, Felton and Hawley responded.