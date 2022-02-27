One Dead In Crash Involving 10 People in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — One person is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County between two vehicles with a total of ten passengers.

The crash happened east of Fergus Falls just after midnight and involved a Chevy Malibu and a Ford Straight Truck, similar to a moving truck.

The Chevy was westbound on Highway 210 and the truck eastbound when they collided.

A 19-year-old woman from Barnesville was driving the Chevy.

There were 9 people in the truck from Henning and Vining ranging in ages from 18 to 65.

Details on the people involved will be released Sunday night.

Underwood Fire, Battle Lake Fire and Ringdahl Ambulance assisted on scene.