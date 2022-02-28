Abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

South Dakota Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Republican senators advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that would make the state one of the most difficult to get abortion pills.

A vote on the Senate floor has not been scheduled. But its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling.

Every Republican on the Senate Health and Human Services committee voted to advance the bill for a vote in the full chamber. The lone Democrat on the committee opposed it.

Shortly after that decision, the same committee unanimously rejected a separate proposal from Noem’s Republican primary challenger Rep. Steve Haugaard. It would have banned the abortion drugs altogether.