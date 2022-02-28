Update: Identities of Those In Officer-Involved Shooting Released

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks County Sheriff’s office has released the identities of those involved in a shooting Sunday morning.

Joseph Espinoza was shot by deputies after refusing to drop a gun.

They say Espinoza crashed after speeding in a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of County Highway 81.

He fled on foot and broke into a home by smashing out a large window.

Two people inside called 911 and fired shots at Espinoza who then got the gun after a fight.

The male homeowner received minor injuries including a cut to his hand.

The female homeowner was hit in the face by Espinoza.

Corporal Brandon Rakoczy and Deputy Dustin Wadholm arrived on scene as Espinoza was stealing the homeowner’s pickup.

They made repeated calls for him to drop the gun and when he refused they shot him in the leg.

He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Rakoczy and Wadholm are on standard administrative leave while the BCI reviews the shooting.

Rakoczy has been with the sheriff’s office since 2010.

Wadholm for just two months.