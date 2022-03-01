Duluth mayor reconsiders, lift bridge will glow in support of Ukraine

DULUTH, Minn. (KVRR) – The Mayor of Duluth, Minnesota has reversed course and says she will now support illuminating the city’s iconic lift bridge in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Mayor Emily Larson released a statement Tuesday morning.

“Sometimes you make a decision based on important variables like rules and fairness and then understand that those things really don’t apply,” Larson said.

“The community is right. Thank you for reminding me of who Duluth is. Through Sunday, the Aerial Lift Bridge and Enger Tower will be lit in support of, and in solidarity with, Ukraine.”

Landmarks around the nation are being illuminated blue and yellow as a gesture of support for Ukraine.