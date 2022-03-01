EDC Basketball Tournament Semifinals Set

EDC Tournament semifinals decided on Tuesday Night

FARGO, N.D — Tuesday night determined the semifinals of the EDC boys and girls basketball tournaments.

On the boys side, number one seed, Davies will tip it up with the five seed, Shanley while Sheyenne will play West Fargo in the 2-3 match-up. Those games are Thursday at 5:30 and 7:15 at the SHAC.

On the girls side, all top four seeds advance. Davies will play West Fargo while Sheyenne tips it up with Grand Forks Red River. Those games are Friday at 5:30 and 7:15 at the SHAC.