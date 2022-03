North Dakota Horse Park To Host 6 Days of Racing in July

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Good news for fans of horse racing.

North Dakota Horse Park plans six days of live racing in 2022.

The races will be spread out over three weekends in July.

The dates include Friday July 15, the weekend of July 23 and 24 and the weekend of July 29 through 31.

All of the action will take place at the horse park in north Fargo.