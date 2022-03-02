Ash Wednesday services return after COVID-19 hiatus

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Ash Wednesday service return to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Moorhead for the first time in three years.

The holy day marks the start of Lent, a chance for Christians to reflect, repent and ultimately celebrate life, a 40 day season of prayer and fasting.

The cross on the forehead, an Ash Wednesday staple, has different meanings for everyone but all Christians know it as the start of Lent. Others see the cross as a spiritual reminder.

“It’s a visual reminder of being mortal. That we’re human, that we all will die someday, but also that God works through imperfect people like us and so it’s kind of a sad symbol but also a hopeful symbol,” Pastor Mary Suomala Folkerds said.

The church provided food, as they do every Wednesday, to anyone attending that day’s service.