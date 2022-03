Anna Johnson Joins Race For Fargo City Commission

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Anna Johnson is making a run for Fargo City Commission.

Johnson previously served for three years on the city’s Native American Commission.

She is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

Johnson says she believes in “serving Fargo’s diverse community of working-class families”.

There are around half a dozen candidates in the race for two seats.

The filing deadline is April 11.