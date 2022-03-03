Fire damages Fargo apartment garages

Fargo garage fire

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo firefighters responded to a garage row fire shortly after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday behind an apartment complex at 2401 20th Avenue South.

The first arriving crew reported heavy smoke from several of the garage doors and began opening the garages to get at the fire.

The blaze was contained to a single garage and its contents but there was smoke damage in four other garages, two on each side of the garage that burned. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.

There were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation.