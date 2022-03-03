Seven Applicants Forwarded To Serve on Fargo’s First Police Advisory Board

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven community members are being recommended to serve on the Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board.

The nominees come from a diverse background and include a former New York Police Department and federal parks employee, educators, a business leader and even a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

They were selected from a pool of 43 applicants.

Chief David Zibolski says the board will provide a community perspective to policies and programs of the police department.

The city commission will consider the list of seven candidates at its meeting on Monday.

Members of the board will serve a term of four years.

The recommended applicants are:

Dr. Tonya Greywind

David Hogenson

Dr. Joanna Johnson

Lucrachia King

Scott Paul

Todd Spellerberg

Conrad Thomas