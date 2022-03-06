A Big ‘Welcome Home’ For State Class B Girls Basketball Champs in Kindred

Kindred Area Ambulance Service/Facebook

KINDRED, N.D. (KVRR) — The small town of Kindred, North Dakota turns out to welcome home their State Class B Girls Basketball Champions.

The towns fire department and ambulance service leading the procession.

The Vikings went unbeaten for the season with Saturday night’s win against defending state champs Grafton.

The final score was 64-40 at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks.

Tournament MVP honors went to Kindred’s Abby Duchscherer who scored 25 points in the championship game.

It is Kindred’s third state title in six years.

The town is located about a half hour southwest of Fargo.