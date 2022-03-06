FBI Searches Two West Fargo Businesses

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — FBI agents searched two West Fargo contracting businesses this week, but the bureau has not said what the investigations pertain to or whether they’re connected.

The FBI confirms that agents searched Pro-Mark Services on Thursday.

MDM Construction was also searched.

A spokesman says he cannot provide information on what agents were looking for in either search.

Pro-Mark Services has done work for the U.S. Department of Defense.

It also has offices in Minot, Rapid City and Nebraska.

MDM Construction has completed a number of construction projects for the VA, including the medical centers in Fargo and Sioux Falls.

No charges have been filed against either company.