Jamestown Man Arrested For Road Rage Incident Near Casselton

WHEATLAND, N.D. (KVRR) — A Jamestown man is arrested after a road rage incident on eastbound I-94 near Casselton.

Cass County sheriff’s responded after 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of a vehicle ramming a vehicle in front of it several times.

Highway patrol troopers pulled over Joshua Buchanan near Wheatland and arrested him for reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs, carrying a concealed weapon and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Cass County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.