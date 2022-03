Person of Interest in Attempted Murder Case Arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A person of interest in an attempted murder and robbery Saturday morning in Fargo is now in custody.

Police say 56-year-old Fabian Henderson was arrested without incident around 2:30 Sunday morning in Fargo.

Details are limited, but police say Henderson is tied to the crimes in the 3100 block of North Broadway.

The case remains under investigation.