Ukrainian foreign exchange student raising money for her homeland

One local exchange student from Ukraine who's home country is under attack, is stepping up to raise funds for the country's people and war efforts.

FARGO- MOORHEAD (KVRR) — Danielaella, who’s host family lives in Hawley, is making and selling t-shirts and bracelets, soaps and candles and the money is going to cities and refugee camps.

There is a Facebook page called “Help for Mariupol” with more information and where Items can be purchased to support the cause.

She is also receiving aid from her local church which is helping with raising funds.

“I live in one of the cities that’s being attacked right now, Mariupol. Our city has been over fire for more than five days, I haven’t talked to my mom in four days. It’s really hard to get a hold of everyone because Russian invaders are trying to occupy more and more land,” said Danielaella Zubreba, Future Leaders Of Change.

So far, the effort has raised $1,500.