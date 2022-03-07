Fargo Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Woman Around 10 Times

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fargo man is now charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman he met downtown around 10 times.

56-year-old Fabian Henderson was arrested early Sunday morning – about 24 hours after police responded to the 3100 block of North Broadway.

Court documents show Henderson and another man were invited back to the woman’s apartment for a drink.

An argument started when he urinated on the floor of the bathroom.

Henderson became enraged when the victim raised her voice and began punching her before pulling out a knife and stabbing her in the face, shoulder, chest, arm, abdomen, and back.

Her condition is unknown.

Henderson told police he is sometimes triggered into “blackout mode” and that if he stabs someone, he wants to kill them.

He is also charged with aggravated assault and robbery