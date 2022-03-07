Pennsylvania Man Arrested For Assaulting Fargo Police Officer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Officer Caleb Korb is recovering from minor injuries after being assaulted by a fleeing man.

The department says Korb was trying to stop 23-year-old Preston Johnson of Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania for speeding early this morning.

Johnson stopped at 32nd Avenue and 45th Street South and appeared to be drunk.

While being arrested he fled on foot then assaulted the officer who gave chase.

Johnson was taken into custody by other officers and faces a long list of charges including assaulting an officer and DUI.