Sports Betting Bill Gets Bipartisan Push in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — New bipartisan sports betting legislation would bring about the most significant change to Minnesota’s gaming laws in many years.

The bill is being introduced by state Rep. Pat Garofalo of Farmington, a Republican, and state Rep. Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids, a Democrat.

It seeks to replace illicit gaming with a regulated market for Minnesotans 18 and up.

The lawmakers say it’s not meant to be a revenue driver for the state.

The money raised would fund the regulated market, address problem gaming and sports integrity, and give grants to youth sports teams in areas with high juvenile crime.

“If this bill passes, Minnesotans will be able to visit sports betting lounges and casinos all across Minnesota and they’ll also be able to wager on sports from their own mobile phones, anywhere in the state,” said Rep. Stephenson.

The bill will get its first hearing in the House Commerce Committee on Tuesday.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin have all legalized online or retail sports betting.