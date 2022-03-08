LIVE: Come (to) Unglued

Can candy and caffeine fuel Emily and Adam to a crafting triumph? You be the judge.

Are you looking for an excuse to play with paint, eat candy and shop?

How about if it gives you an excuse to support local artists and crafters?

Of course you are, because it’s still winter out there, and this is an indoors event.

As a matter of fact, it’s one of the biggest events of the winter in the region.

It’s the 12th annual Unglued Craft Fest, and this year is set to be bigger than ever.

There are more than 65 juried vendors to shop from, including candy makers, woodworkers, brewers and distillers, and even a permanent jewelry maker, who will weld the pieces onto your body, right there on the spot.

You can catch it all at the West Acres Mall this weekend, starting Friday.

Admission is free both days.

You can catch free crafting workshops, live music, bring your kids to the children’s craft section, enjoy a drink at the adult libations lounge, and a whole lot more.

Unglued’s Ashley Morken brought some amazing and fortunately amateur-appropriate crafts in to teach Emily and Adam, as well as some of the outstanding goodies you can get your hands on this weekend.

For more information:

https://www.ungluedmarket.com/the-annual-craft-fest