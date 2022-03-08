Meeting Gets Heated Before Council Approves Tax Breaks for Fufeng Group

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Things got a little heated again at Monday night’s Grand Forks City Council meeting.

Some people turned up to speak out one more time against the plan to bring a corn milling plant to the north side of Grand Forks.

It’ll be Fufeng Groups first U.S. facility.

Those who spoke out are critical of Fufeng’s ties to China and concerned about the environment.

Judy Carlson of Grand Forks had a back and forth with City Council President Dana Sande of Ward 6.

Carlson said, “These people out here who are arguing the point of this, so my question to you is why is it not put to the vote of the city?”

“Because the citizens did vote when they elected us,” Sande replied.

Carlson responded, “No, that’s, no they did not!”

“I’m going to ask the police to escort you out,” said Sandy, “Your time is up.”

Council members voted 5-1 to approve a series of tax breaks for the project.

Some opponents are promising to circulate petitions to get the issue placed on the ballot.