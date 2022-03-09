Body Found In Burned-Out Vehicle During Storm Last Month Identified

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A body found in a burned-out vehicle north of Minto, North Dakota in mid-February has been identified as 63-year-old Bonita Dolney.

Snowmobilers found the remains and because of bad weather, heavy equipment was used to clear a path to the vehicle.

Walsh County Sheriff’s Office reports blizzard conditions were a contributing factor in the death.

They say the investigation continues.

DNA analysis had to be done by the North Dakota State Crime Lab to positively identify the body.

A memorial service was held for Dolney late last month.