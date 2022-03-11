Driver sought following high-speed chase into Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a car involved in a high speed chase between Mapleton and Fargo.

A state trooper attempted to stop a Pontiac Grand Prix for failing to maintain its lane. The driver of the vehicle fled, traveling eastbound on I-94.

The Pontiac exited at mile marker 338 collided with another vehicle. The driver then got back on the freeway. Troopers attempted to use spike strips near the Sheyenne exit, but they were ineffective.

The chase, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph, was terminated on Veterans Boulevard for safety reasons. Later, the car was found abandoned near a Fargo hotel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 701-328-2447.