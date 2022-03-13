Fatal fire in rural Clay County, MN

They discovered a body in the debris and has has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office for positive identification.

CLAY COUNTY, MN – Fire officials in Clay County, MN find a body after fighting a structure fire.

Just after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday the Clay County Sheriff’s Office along with multiple departments responded to a fire call at 26627 43rd Avenue North in rural Clay County.

The departments found a single family residence fully engulfed in flames.

They believed at least one adult male may have been in the residence.

Once the fire was out, construction equipment was brought in the clear the debris and attempt to locate the homeowner.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Hawley, Hitterdal, Ulen, Lake Park Fire Departments along with Hawley HERT and Sanford Ambulance assisted in the incident.

The Salvation also responded to the fire scene as well