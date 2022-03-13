HOPE Inc. Sled Hockey Jamboree Features 10 Teams from Three States

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVRR) — HOPE Inc. hosts there eight annual sled hockey jamboree this weekend and hockey fans came out to see these athletes leave it all on the ice.

“The Jamboree is a special event again it gives Hope INC the opportunity to pull in these other organizations, give them a chance, folks with mobility challenges a chance to compete on the ice, and to bring folks together you know there’s a lot of friendships between Hope INC and these other organizations,” said Bill Grommesh, Executive Director, Hope Inc.

Ten teams battled it out over the weekend on the ice, competition and energy was high. Players participating put on a show for the fans. Sled hockey has all the emotion and physicality as traditional hockey.

“We’ve got three levels, we’ve got a lower level youth division, lower level adult playing, coming up here shortly we have the top level adult. There’s some really highly skilled players out there. Very intense, very hard hitting and fast,” said Grommesh.

There were two teams sponsored by the NHL’s Minnesota Wild competing that featured an Olympian. They had a grueling series with the Hope INC squad.

“You know it’s great the more awareness we can create to show them what sled hockey is all about, we know there’s folks out there in the community that can benefit from Hope INC and our adaptive sports program, you know particularly the sled hockey, it’s just a lot of fun and we welcome folks to come out and give it a try. We’re always trying to get the word out to the physically disabled vets. Anybody in the community come on out and see what Hope INC is all about,” said Grommesh.