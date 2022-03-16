Health experts suggest focus on routine, sleep after springing forward

Daylight Saving Time is an adjustment and experts recommend you focus on your sleep hygiene

MOORHEAD, MINN. (KVRR) – Daylight Saving Time is in full swing and it’s still an adjustment for many. Experts suggest sticking to your normal routine while sleeping slightly earlier than your usual time in the first week.

As the sun sticks around for a little longer each day with warmer temperatures included, the mood around town is starting to feel more positive as more people spend time outside.

“It’s important to feel upbeat, it’s important to feel like we’re hopeful like things are moving forward and another part of it is the increased vitamin D that we get from the sun as well as being able to do our hobbies, see our friends, feel like we’re connected to people as opposed to isolated in our little caves in the winter,” Sanford Health Integrated Health Therapist Megan Week said.

Week emphasizes the importance of sleep hygiene to maintain your circadian rhythm as you may feel more irritable in the first few days of the time change.