ND Couple In Ukraine Says International Community Needs To Do More For Country

Brent & Anne Huso Of McVille, ND Have Been In Ukraine Since Early February

UKRAINE, (KVRR) – A North Dakota couple currently in Ukraine say the international community is abandoning Ukranians while Russia is invading.

Brent and Anna Huso of McVille, North Dakota, went to Ukraine in early February for a ski vacation with Anna’s family.

Once Russia invaded, Anna’s family made a long an dangerous journey from near Kyiv to stay with them in a western Ukranian village.

Tragically, her brother-in-law died of a heart attack after he was pulled away from the family to join in the fight

The rest of the family is now with them, outside of any combat zone, but the Husos say services have largely crumbled in the country.

Ukranian President Voldymyr Zelensky spoke to the U.S. Congress today, asking for more help with things like a no fly zone over Ukraine.

Brent Huso says, “This country’s been abandoned. How do they leave David versus Goliath? We’re sitting on the sidelines just watching it. It’s embarrassing. This country needs global health. They need more than people just sitting on their borders. They need troops in here. They need to close the skies.”

There is an account at Farmers & Merchants Bank in McVille where you can help support the Huso family. You can send donations to PO Box 305, McVille, ND 58254. You can make checks out to Brent and Anna Huso and put “Family Fund” in the memo line.

You can also keep updated through the Huso Ukranian Family Relief Fund Facebook page by clicking here.

We will have more of our interview with the Husos Thursday and Friday on KVRR Local News.