Biden Administration Seeks $22.5 Billion for COVID-19 preparation

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – COVID-19 numbers in this region are slowly going down but the Biden Administration is looking for more funding for future emergencies.

The administration is working with Congress to fund $22.5 billion as resources and supplies get thinner. If funding is cut short, things like vaccines for the uninsured, at-home COVID tests and researching new variants will be hard to come by.

“If a variant comes down the pipeline that’s bigger, badder, that can do more damage and it evades the effectiveness of our current vaccines, we don’t have the resources to scale the production of that vaccine or to make it widely available for the American people,” White House Policy Advisor Dr. Cameron Webb.

The federal government is running out of monoclonal antibody treatments for immunocompromised patients.