Bond Set For Minot Woman Arrested in 2007 Cold Case Murder

ANITA KNUTSON 031622 Anita Knutson

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — A Minot woman arrested in a 15-year-old cold case murder has her initial appearance in Ward County court.

34-year-old Nichole Rice appeared by video and heard the charge against her: class AA felony murder.

The judge set bond at $120,000 cash.

Rice was arrested Wednesday at Minot Air Force base for the murder of her former roommate, Anita Knutson in 2007.

Authorities citing shifting statements from Rice and her parents as they pursued the case.

Minot Police Chief John Klug says Rice was always a person of interest, but until recently they did not have enough evidence to arrest her.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 21.