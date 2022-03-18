Semi full of french fries overturns on I-29

GARDNER, N.D. (KVRR) – Two people were taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital Friday morning when a semi carrying refrigerated french fries rolled over on I-29 near Gardner.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Balbahadur Aulakh of Winnipeg was driving south when the semi partially entered the ditch.

The driver tried to get back on the road, but the fully-loaded trailer remained in the ditch, causing the truck and trailer to slide sideways with the trailer in the ditch and the tractor partially in the median and on the highway. The truck tipped onto its passenger side and came to a rest rest in the median.

Aulakh and the passenger sustained minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.