CP Rail Workers Walk Off The Job Interrupting U.S. Shipments

DETROIT (AP) — Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blame each other for a work stoppage that has halted trains across Canada and interrupted shipments to and from the U.S.

More than three thousand CP Rail conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference are off the job after negotiators failed to reach a deal by a midnight deadline.

Both sides say they are talking with federal mediators.

Canadian Pacific covers much of the U.S. Midwest and is a large shipper of fertilizer for agriculture.

It also carries grain from the U.S. to Canada.