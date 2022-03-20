Schwan’s Home Delivery To Be Known as Yelloh!

MARSHALL, Minn. — “Coming this fall, Schwan’s Home Delivery is changing it’s name. Say hello to Yelloh!.

That’s right.

After 70 years with the iconic yellow vehicles making deliveries for the Marshall-based company, Schwan’s is changing it’s name to Yelloh!.

The full transition is expected to take around a year.

In a Facebook post, the company wrote the new name pays homage to the personal connections that form between their people and the communities they serve, and it nods to their fleet of yellow delivery vehicles.

Despite the re-brand, the company will remain headquartered in Minnesota.