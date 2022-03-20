UND to Take on UND In NCAA Hockey Tournament

Fighting Irish V Fighting Hawks in Round 1

GRAND FORKS N.D.–

Notre Dame and North Dakota will face off Thursday night in the opening round of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament. Thursday night’s game will be the 38th all-time meeting between North Dakota and Notre Dame. The all time series is tied at 17-17 -3. This is the first time the teams have ever met in the NCAA Tournament. Notre dame finished 3rd in the big ten standings this winter with 47 points. They have 126 goals to North Dakota’s 118. Notre Dame goalie, Matt Galajda has allowed 1.98 goals per game to Zach Driscoll’s 2.36.