Open house addresses clean food questions

There is a free agricultural open house at the Fargo Air Museum for the public to come in and ask questions about where their food comes from.

Crop dusters and farmers were there to explain their process of growing food, the use of pesticides and selling it on the market to get it into stores.

They want to assure everyone they only use chemicals when absolutely needed for fruits and vegetables.

And meat with the USDA approved stamp is always thoroughly examined to be safe.

“If you’ve got questions there will be plenty of people to answer it, agriculture question. Especially rather than just thinking you’re getting your food from Hornbachers, think about it a little bit more, look deeper into it,” Crop Duster Toby McPherson said.

The museum is hosting several spraying aircraft this week in honor of National Agriculture Week.