The Beach Boys, Amy Schumer & Others Announce Local Tour Stops

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The legendary sounds of The Beach Boys will fill the Shooting Star Casino events center on May 6.

Co-founder Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston are leading the band known for changing the musical landscape with hits like “Good Vibrations” and “Help Me Rhonda”.

The tickets range between $61 and $110.

They are on sale now on Shooting Star’s website.

Shooting Star Casino is also hosting some voices of classic rock.

Three former lead singers from Asia, Boston and Kansas will take the stage on Friday, June 3.

You’ll hear hits including “Heat of the Moment,” “More Than a Feeling” and “Carry On Wayward Son.”

Ticket prices range from $20 to $41 and they go on sale April 4 on the Shooting Star website.

Fans of 90’s pop and rap are in for a treat when the “I Love the 90’s” tour comes to Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead on Sunday, May 22.

Catch all the hits from Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Color me Badd and Young MC.

Tickets will run between $36.50 and $146.50 depending on general or reserved seating.

They go on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com.

Fargo Brewing has signed up country music star Chase Rice for an outdoors concert.

It’ll be held on Thursday, June 23.

Rice has sold nearly two million albums and has more than 1.6 billion streams of his music.

Tickets are $35 and $85 in advance.

They will go on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com.

If it’s laughs you’re after, then you’ll want to check out Amy Schumer’s standup routine.

The Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated standup comedian will be at Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead on Thursday, August 25.

Tickets run between $75 and $250, plus fees.

They are also on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com.