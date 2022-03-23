Bismarck Police investigating homicide

Officers responded to the area of Hawken and Stevens Streets for a report of shots fired shortly before 9am.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 22-year-old man dead early this morning.

Officers responded to the area of Hawken and Stevens Streets for a report of shots fired shortly before 9am.

They arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Residents in the area reported hearing screams and gunshots.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene, and following up on leads.

Police say this was a targeted attack on the individual and the suspect is still at large.

Investigators are asking people in the area to contact Bismarck Police if there is any video evidence from door bell cameras, or home surveillance.