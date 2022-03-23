No one hurt during house fire in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Quick work by fire crews limits fire damage to a Fergus Falls home to only $3,000.

Crews responded to the 1500 block of West Fir Avenue around 11:00 Wednesday morning.

The Fergus Falls Fire Department says flames were coming out an open door when firefighters arrived. The flames were confined in five minutes.

Crews say the area the fire started has moderate damage and the entire home has light smoke damage. No one was home when the fire broke out and no one was hurt fighting the flames.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.