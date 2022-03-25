$5,000 reward offered for information on rural Climax fire

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in its investigation of a suspicious fire in rural Climax.

It happened around 3:00 Thursday morning at a home on the 32000 block of 320th Street Southwest.

Authorities say the flames caused $100,000 in damage.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said what makes the fire suspicious.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the fire.

Anyone who knows what happened is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431 or the arson reward hotline at 1-800-723-2020.