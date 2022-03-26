Dog rescued during Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – No one was hurt, and a dog was rescued, during a fire at a Fargo apartment building.

Crews were called around 1:00 Saturday morning to 825 42nd Street South.

Firefighters found smoke on the building’s first floor and found heavy smoke and moderate heat inside an apartment. The fire department says there were significant flames in the kitchen that extinguished because of a lack of oxygen.

No one was home during the fire, but a dog was found unharmed in a bedroom.

The fire’s cause is under investigation and the fire department estimates damage to be around $10,000.