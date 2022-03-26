ND Dem-NPL Party endorses candidates for six races

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Democratic NPL Party endorses candidates for six races, but failed to recruit candidates for secretary of state and tax commissioner.

Participants at the convention in Minot have voted to back University of Jamestown engineering Professor Katrina Christensen for Senate.

University of Mary Senior Student Success Advisor Mark Haugen has been picked to run in the House.

Grand Forks attorney Timothy Lamb will run for Attorney General.

Bismarck attorney Fintan Dooley has been endorsed for Agriculture Commissioner.

Three Affiliated Tribes member Melanie Moniz and Navy veteran Trygve Hammer have been endorsed for Public Service Commissioner.