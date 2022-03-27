Paradiso Mexican Restaurant reopens days after fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After suffering fire damage earlier in the week a well-known Fargo Mexican restaurant reopens it’s doors.

Dozens of people filled Paradiso on Sunday to eat and enjoy the return of the restaurant’s ambience.

They were originally planned to reopen Thursday, but General Manager Neil Clouse said preparations were going slower than expected.

Losses were estimated at $150,000 in the Wednesday fire.

The fire was caused by an electrical problem.