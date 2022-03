Victim of Grand Forks Apartment Fire Identified

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Fire Department says 45-year-old Derek Anderson was the victim of an accidental fire early Saturday morning.

They say a smoldering cigarette ignited combustible materials, causing the fire.

Grand Forks police, fire crews, and paramedics were dispatched to 21 4th Street South after a report of smoke in the complex.

They found Anderson dead inside the apartment on fire.

The apartment sustained moderate damage.