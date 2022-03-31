Grand Forks Woman Held for Attempted Murder After Stabbing Her Father

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks woman is arrested for stabbing her own father after an argument.

Police say 56-year-old Ceanne Reese grabbed a knife and stabbed her father before turning the knife on herself, Wednesday afternoon around 3.

Officers arrived to find 82-year-old Hugh Reese had cuts to his neck and hand.

The father and daughter were both taken to Altru Emergency Room for treatment.

Ceanna Reese was then arrested and held on a charge of attempted murder.

Hugh Reese remains in stable condition.

The investigation is active.