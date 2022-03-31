Pet Connection: Meet Irene

Irene is one of the most chill pups you'll meet in this week's Pet Connection

Normally young dogs are all over the place. That’s not Irene. The pittie from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue is barely a year old, but she’s calm, cool and collected like much more seasoned pooch.

She gets along with pretty much everyone, human and animal. She’s content to sit on the couch and watch the world go bye.

Irene is a bit different from most dogs. She’s deaf, but don’t let that deter you. She can still learn trick using sign language. She know “sit” already, as demonstrated by her foster mother, Lauren Teske. Her new owner would just have to take time to teach her a few more tricks.

Irene is a gentle sweetheart. Her foster mother can’t believe she’s still available. If you want a calm young pup like Irene, act fast.

Click here to check out her profile.