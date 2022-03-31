United Way Hosts Community Celebration at Armory Event Center

United Way of Cass-Clay hosts an award show celebrating the community for their generosity in their tenth annual meeting.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – After a couple years celebrating virtually due to COVID-19, hundreds gather around the Armory Event Center in Moorhead where winners took home plaques from United Way.

Awards range from the Rising Star award, the company that started working with United Way for their first time, to the Heart of Community Award which honors the first of the top 25 most engaged workplaces.

“Today is really special because we get to thank and celebrate volunteers, donors, our community for all that they’ve done to support united way. We get to give out United Way awards and announce our Top 50 Generous Workplaces and Top 25 Engaged Workplaces” United Way of Cass Clay Director of Resource Development Christie Lewandoski said.

United Way is also starting to give out home baskets for those leaving homelessness providing basic essentials.