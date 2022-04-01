El Zagal Shrine Circus back in action

El Zagal Shrine Circus returns to the Fargodome after a two and a half year COVID hiatus.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- El Zagal Shrine Circus returns to the Fargodome after a two and a half year COVID hiatus.

The show will feature animals, motorcycles and acrobats.

“When COVID set in, it affected the circus and the entire traveling show world. The bottom just fell out everything literally stopped like it flipped a switch and that was it,” said Timothy Tegge, Ring Master.

Four weeks into a tour performers were told they didn’t have a source of income anymore and no one had any idea how long it would last.

“Our performers who are generational, multi-generational performers, grew up in this. That’s what the did for a living, it wasn’t some weekend thing,” said Tegge.

They were forced to put those life long skills into other professions to feed their families. Some took truck driving jobs. Others started businesses.

Two years later the circus returns to Fargo. Organizers say the pause mixed with stay at home restrictions has built anticipation.

“The public has come out in mass wherever we are we’re turning people away. People that have never been to the circus before believe that or not and there are many middle aged people who had never been to the circus before, but because it’s now something to do lets do this. What do you say? Let’s go out on Friday night and they’re falling in love with it,” said Scotty Uhrich, El Zagal Shrine Circus.