Woodland & High Plains Pow Wow returns

The 31st Annual Woodland & High Plains Pow Wow is back after a two year hiatus, hundreds came out to celebrate.

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVRR) – This is the first year since 2019 that we’ve been able to have the Pow Wow’s, it’s supposed to be annual but covid hit and we had to put it on hold for about two years and this year is the first year we’re able to have it in person,” said Tyrel Iron- Eyes, Pow Wow Planning Committee.

“I mean Pow Wow’s are such a big part of our culture but it’s not even just our culture, it’s our livelihood. You know we see these every weekend and to go from like every weekend to a pow wow where it’s just like second nature to like not having that it’s so crazy, you can tell everyone out there is so excited, you can just see it on everybody’s faces,” said Alexa Girard, Head Women’s Dancer.

Hundreds of people packed the stands to watch traditional Native American dances, listen to drums and experience their culture. It’s a celebration that welcomes anyone wanting to participate.

“That’s one of the best things I think about Pow Wow’s it’s not like an exclusive thing, as native people you know we went through so many hardships our culture was almost taken from us you know completely. So the fact that we get to turn around and Invite people and we get to say like hey we’re so proud of our culture we want you guys to come see it,” said Girard.

Tribes like White Earth Nation, Turtle Mountain, Red Lake and others were present celebrating traditions passed down through generations.

“I dance the women’s jingle dress dance it’s a healing dance so like when you hear the cones, they bring about healing they bring about prayers, it’s a very sacred dress to the Native American people,” said Girard.

“Kids that are connected to their culture, elders that have held onto it through all of the years, all of the different attempts to try and take away indigenous culture and yet it’s still here. It’s still thriving, people are still living and loving the culture,” said Iron- Eyes.

This all started at the grassroots level and continued to pick up momentum over the years.

“The Pow Wow started with students, student plan, student led, student organized and as time went on the university started to get more and more involved with it. But it’s fantastic being able to see ourselves represented on campus to see ourselves celebrated on campus,” said Iron- Eyes.