Illegally Inhabited Unit Found During Fire At Storage Complex in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A fire at a storage complex, that was being illegally inhabited, sends people to the hospital and causes significant damage to multiple units.

West Fargo Fire was dispatched to West Fargo Storage Units around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Crews arrived to visible flames.

After further investigation, one of the units appeared to be illegally inhabited although no one was present.

The department was notified that individuals were treated for burns at a local hospital.

Their names and conditions were not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the cost of damages to be determined.