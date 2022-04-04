FM Legion Riders raise money for fire-damaged Lake Park American Legion

Lake Park fire

AMERICAN LEGION FUNDRAISER

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A breakfast and silent auction raised thousands of dollars for the Lake Park American Legion, whose building was heavily damaged by fire last month.

The FM Legion Riders held the event on Sunday at the American Legion in Moorhead.

Legion Riders’ Director Tom Krabbenhoft says the public response to the fundraiser was “pretty shocking.”

Krabbenhost says the amount of money raised and a check will be presented to the Lake Park American Legion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion in Dilworth.